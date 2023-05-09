NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies was an All-Defensive First Team selection, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby's strong season was rewarded with a Second Team nod alongside Mississauga, Ont. native Dillon Brooks, also of the Grizzlies.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team:



▪️ Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/Qc5eTBeBkx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

Joining Jackson on the First Team were fellow DPOY finalists Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley.

Lopez's Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday and Alex Caruso of the Chicago Blackhawks round out the team.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team:



▪️ Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

▪️ O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

▪️ Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Derrick White, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/w6wqTa8EFR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

Along with Anunoby and Brooks, 2017 DPOY Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was named to the Second Team, his eighth selection to an All-Defensive Team.

The trio was joined by the Boston Celtics' Derrick White and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.