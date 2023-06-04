The Denver Nuggets lead the Miami Heat 57-51 at the end of the first half in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night.

The Heat jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter but the Nuggets sliced into the lead and only trailed by three at the end of the opening frame. They kept it coming in the second, winning the minutes against the Miami bench to open up a sizeable double-digit lead.

But the Heat punched back and sliced the Denver lead to under 10, regaining some of the momentum they lost earlier in the frame and limiting the halftime deficit to six.

Max Strus leads the Heat with 14 points, while Nikola Jokic has 13 for the Nuggets, along with four rebounds and four assists. The Nuggets shot 50 per cent from the field and 43.2 per cent from beyond the arc in the opening 24 minutes compared to 44.4 per cent from the floor and 47.1 per cent from deep for the Heat.

Denver took Game 1 in lopsided fashion, cruising to a 104-93 victory to take the early advantage.

Game 3 will go Wednesday night from the Kaseya Center in Miami.