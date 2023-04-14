The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for roster decisions made in a game against the Chicago Bulls on April 7.

The league said in a statement the Mavs undermined the integrity of the sport and "demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization’s desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft."

The league added it believes all players who were playing in the game were trying to win.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” said Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president, head of basketball operations in a news release. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

Despite needing to win the game to remain in playoff contention, the Mavericks held out Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery), Josh Green (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle soreness), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring injury recovery) and Christian Wood (rest). Luka Doncic started and played the first quarter, but checked out of the game early in the second quarter and did not return.

The Mavericks finished the season 38-44, four games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in tournament spot.