NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.

Warriors Reunion?

The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors could be looking for a reunion with Kevin Durant as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been in contact with the Nets' superstar since trade request from Brooklyn, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green been in contact with Kevin Durant, ⁦@ThompsonScribe⁩ reports. And today is the sixth anniversary of the last time he joined them. https://t.co/EpEADC9ebB — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) July 4, 2022

July 4 marks the six-year anniversary of the first time Durant joined the Warriors as a free agent. He would go on to win two NBA titles and two Finals MVP awards with the team before being traded to Brooklyn.

Thompson notes that a reunion is highly unlikely, however, the Warriors are one of the teams that would be able to meet the Nets asking price for Durant, which is reportedly an all-star calibre player, young talent, and draft picks. All-star Andrew Wiggins and young players Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody would likely be of interest to the Nets in a trade.

Durant played 208 regular season games with the Warriors over three seasons, averaging 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

Nets sign undrafted guard Williams

The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Alondes Williams, the team announced on Monday.

Williams went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his Junior season at Wake Forest.