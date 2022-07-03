39m ago
NBA Free Agency Blog: Porter Jr. gets two-year deal with Raptors
NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
Porter Jr. gets two years with Raptors
The details of Otto Porter Jr.'s contract have emerged as TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg reported the deal is a two-year, $12.4 million contract with a player option for the second season.
Otto Porter Jr.’s deal with the Raptors is worth $12.4 million over 2 years, with a player option for the second season, sources tell @TSN_Sports. It can be made official once the moratorium is lifted at noon on Wednesday.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 3, 2022
The deal will be made official on Wednesday once the moratorium is lifted at noon.
Cavaliers sign Nembhard to two-way deal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard R.J.Nembhard to a two-way deal, the team announced on Sunday.
OFFICIAL: #Cavs sign R.J. Nembhard to Two-Way Contract— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) July 3, 2022
DETAILS: https://t.co/Nwv2zpwa9y pic.twitter.com/t56uG6pdTp
The 23-year-old, six-foot-five, 200-pound guard went undrafted out of Texas Christian University in 2021 and signed a two-way deal with the Cavs.
This past season, Nembhard played in 14 games, averaging 1.1 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 4.5 minutes per game.
At the NBA G League level, Nembhard averaged 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds 5.3 assists in 38.4 minutes per game.
Juzang not practicing, resting as 'precautionary measure' after car accident
Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the NCAA March Madness tournament earlier this year, is reportedly not injured after a car accident, but is resting as per ESPN's Marc Stein.
The six-foot-six guard went undrafted and has agreed to a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz after averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season with the UCLA Bruins.
UCLA was the fourth seed in the Western division in March Madness this year, and were eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen by USC. Juzang averaged 12.3 points per game in the tournament.