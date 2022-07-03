NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.

Porter Jr. gets two years with Raptors

The details of Otto Porter Jr.'s contract have emerged as TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg reported the deal is a two-year, $12.4 million contract with a player option for the second season.

The deal will be made official on Wednesday once the moratorium is lifted at noon.

Cavaliers sign Nembhard to two-way deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard R.J.Nembhard to a two-way deal, the team announced on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, six-foot-five, 200-pound guard went undrafted out of Texas Christian University in 2021 and signed a two-way deal with the Cavs.

This past season, Nembhard played in 14 games, averaging 1.1 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 4.5 minutes per game.

At the NBA G League level, Nembhard averaged 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds 5.3 assists in 38.4 minutes per game.

Juzang not practicing, resting as 'precautionary measure' after car accident

Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the NCAA March Madness tournament earlier this year, is reportedly not injured after a car accident, but is resting as per ESPN's Marc Stein.

The six-foot-six guard went undrafted and has agreed to a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz after averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season with the UCLA Bruins.

UCLA was the fourth seed in the Western division in March Madness this year, and were eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen by USC. Juzang averaged 12.3 points per game in the tournament.