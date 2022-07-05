Does it make sense for KD to go back to the Warriors?

NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca

No traction for Irving trade, Durant price remains high

On an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Shams Charania of the Athletic said: "There is no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving. There's nothing new on that and I'm not sure we're going to see that take place."

Irving has been linked to the Lakers in trade talks involving a package centered on Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook, 33, averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 7.4 rebounds in 78 games last season, his first with the Lakers.

Irving, 30, averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over 29 games with the Nets this past season.

Charania also added that the Nets will not move Kevin Durant until they receive a fair return for the superstar.

"The Nets are not going to move Kevin Durant until their price is met," said Charania. "The Nets are making moves this offseason with, in their mind, as if they are brining these two guys [Durant and Irving] back next season.

They're open to dialogue with teams, Toronto, Phoenix, Miami making offers. But until they get that price threshold met, which I'm told is all-star type players and a boat load of draft picks, they're not going to move Kevin Durant."

Nets add Warren, Sumner

The Brooklyn Nets and free agent forward T.J. Warren have agreed to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Warren, 28, has played just four games over the past two seasons due to a consecutive stress fractures in his left foot. In his only full season with the Indiana Pacers, Warren averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Over 332 career games with the Pacers and Phoenix Suns, Warren has averaged 15.5 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

The Nets also agreed to a deal with Edmond Sumner, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sumner, 26, last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Indiana Pacers as he was recovering from a torn achilles tendon. He averaged 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes over 24 games played.

Dieng to San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs and centre Gorgui Dieng have agreed to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Dieng, 32, spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists over 44 games played.

Dieng previously played 16 games with the Spurs during the 2020-21 season after he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kebemer, Senegal native was selected 21st overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2013 NBA Draft and was selected to the All-Rookie team as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013-14 season.

Dieng has averaged 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 597 career games with the Timberwolves, Hawks, Spurs, and Grizzlies.