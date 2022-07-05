NBA Free Agency has officially opened as teams can negotiate with players who are not under contract. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca

Dieng to San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs and centre Gorgui Dieng have agreed to a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Free agent center Gorgui Dieng has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2022

Dieng, 32, spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists over 44 games played.

Dieng previously played 16 games with the Spurs during the 2020-21 season after he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kebemer, Senegal native was selected 21st overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2013 NBA Draft and was selected to the All-Rookie team as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013-14 season.

Dieng has averaged 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 597 career games with the Timberwolves, Hawks, Spurs, and Grizzlies.