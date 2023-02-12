29m ago
Report: NBA launches investigation of potential mishandling of Payton II by Blazers
The NBA has received a complaint from the Golden State Warriors against the Portland Trail Blazers and will launch an investigation to determine if the there was a 'failure to disclose relevant information' regarding Gary Payton II's status, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
TSN.ca Staff
If the league rules that the Blazers withheld relevant medical information prior to agreeing to the four-team trade that sent Payton II to the Warriors, they could be punished with a fine or loss of draft picks, Wojnarowski adds.
Payton II failed his physical with the Warriors due to a core muscle injury that could keep him out for three months.
The Warriors reacquired the 30-year-old ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday from the Blazers in a four-team trade that sent James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks and Kevin Knox II to the Trail Blazers, along with three conditional second-round picks.
The Warriors have until 9:30 Sunday to decide whether or not to rescind the trade.