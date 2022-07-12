More NBA Summer League action with an NBA Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at 8:30 pm EST, and a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks at 10:30 pm EST, on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Celtics and Warriors face off in the early slot, each holding a 1-1 record after two games in Summer League Action.

F Matt Ryan, who is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Celtics, hit a buzzer beater to win the game against the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday, which Boston won 111-109.

Their only pick in June’s NBA Draft, G JD Davison, played 28 minutes and scored five points with six assists.

Golden State won on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, and were led by F Jonathan Kuminga, their first-round draft pick in 2021, who scored 28 points in 26 minutes and G Mac McClung, who scored 22 points but is not currently signed to the Warriors.

Centre James Wiseman, the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, excited fans when he played his first professional basketball since April of 2021. He missed the last year and a half with a torn meniscus, followed by complications after the surgery to repair that injury. He scored 11 points in 19 minutes.

The nightcap features a matchup between the Suns (1-1) and Mavericks (0-2).

The Suns, who finished as the top seed in the Western Conference last season with a 64-18 record, feature a Summer League roster made up entirely of undrafted players.

27-year-old F Ish Wainwright, who entered professional basketball as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and G Tyson Carter, who went undrafted in 2020, led the way with 11 and 12 points respectively in their 97-72 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

The Mavericks were led by F A.J. Lawson in their loss to the Utah Jazz yesterday, who scored 15 points with 12 rebounds, and G Jaden Hardy – a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft – who registered 14 points, five assists and six rebounds.

All eyes will be on Phoenix tonight, but not for the result of their Summer League game – rather for the resolution of an impending sign-and-trade with C Deandre Ayton, the Suns’ first overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.