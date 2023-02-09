Keep up with all the big moves and deals before the 3 p.m. deadline with TSN.ca's NBA Trade Deadline blog.

What comes after KD?

Following Durant's move to the Suns, TSN's Josh Lewenberg says other Western Conference teams could be motivated to make trades to keep up with the reloaded Suns. Lewenberg specifically mentions that the trade market for Toronto Raptors players rumoured to be on the trade market could increase.

Following the Raptors' acquisition of centre Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs, Lewenberg says the Raptors aren't done making moves, as Poeltl, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. are all free agents and would be looking for big-money deals this offseason.

How does the Durant trade impact the market around the league? TSN's Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg joined SportsCentre to discuss the blockbuster move the Suns made to acquire Kevin Durant from the Nets and the improvement the Raptors made with the addition of Jakob Poeltl.

Raps not done?

TSN's Josh Lewenberg says the takeaway from the Poeltl trade is that the Raptors could continue making moves in order to remain competitive in the near term. The light protections on the pick headed to the Spurs indicate the Raptors intend to be a playoff team next season and that the team may be planning to recoup the draft capital in another trade, says Lewenberg.

Assuming Poeltl trade is the 1st of multiple deadline day deals for the Raps, what can we glean from it? It's not the type of move a team makes just before hitting the reset button. It's a roster balancing move, presumably with the intention of remaining competitive in near term. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2023

What the trade and the (light) protection on the pick indicate is that 1) the Raptors intend to be a playoff team next season, and 2) they may be planning to recoup that draft capital elsewhere. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2023

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says talks on forward O.G. Anunoby will roll into the final hours of the deadline. He also speculates the move of Durant to the Suns could increase his value among Western Conference contenders looking for an elite forward to guard Durant.

Early Morning Blockbuster

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns completed a blockbuster trade early Thursday morning, sending superstar Kevin Durant from Brooklyn to Phoenix in exchange for Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029) and a 2028 pick swap. The Suns will also receive T.J. Warren in the deal.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Raps acquire Poeltl

The Toronto Raptors acquired centre Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a top-six protected 2024 first-round pick and two unprotected second round picks in 2023 and 2025.

The price to acquire Jakob Poeltl and unload the final year of Khem Birch’s contract, according to @MikeAScotto: 2024 1st-round pick protected 1-6 and unprotected 2nd-round picks in 2023 and 2025. Steep but hard to truly evaluate until we see what comes next. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2023