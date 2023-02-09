2h ago
NBA Trade Deadline Blog: What comes after Durant blockbuster?
Keep up with all the big moves and deals before the 3 p.m. deadline with TSN.ca's NBA Trade Deadline blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Stacked Western Conference could lead to chaotic first-round of NBA playoffs
What comes after KD?
Following Durant's move to the Suns, TSN's Josh Lewenberg says other Western Conference teams could be motivated to make trades to keep up with the reloaded Suns. Lewenberg specifically mentions that the trade market for Toronto Raptors players rumoured to be on the trade market could increase.
Following the Raptors' acquisition of centre Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs, Lewenberg says the Raptors aren't done making moves, as Poeltl, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. are all free agents and would be looking for big-money deals this offseason.
Raps not done?
TSN's Josh Lewenberg says the takeaway from the Poeltl trade is that the Raptors could continue making moves in order to remain competitive in the near term. The light protections on the pick headed to the Spurs indicate the Raptors intend to be a playoff team next season and that the team may be planning to recoup the draft capital in another trade, says Lewenberg.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says talks on forward O.G. Anunoby will roll into the final hours of the deadline. He also speculates the move of Durant to the Suns could increase his value among Western Conference contenders looking for an elite forward to guard Durant.
Early Morning Blockbuster
The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns completed a blockbuster trade early Thursday morning, sending superstar Kevin Durant from Brooklyn to Phoenix in exchange for Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029) and a 2028 pick swap. The Suns will also receive T.J. Warren in the deal.
Raps acquire Poeltl
The Toronto Raptors acquired centre Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a top-six protected 2024 first-round pick and two unprotected second round picks in 2023 and 2025.