2023-24 NBA Playoffs on TSN Schedule

2023-24 NBA Playoff Schedule Date Game Time Away Home Game # TSN Network Saturday, April 20, 2024 6pm 76ers Knicks 1 TSN3/4 Saturday, April 20, 2024 8:30pm Lakers Nuggets 1 TSN3/4 Sunday, April 21, 2024 1pm TBD Celtics 1 TSN4 Sunday, April 21, 2024 3:30pm Mavericks Clippers 1 TSN4 Sunday, April 21, 2024 7pm Pacers Bucks 1 TSN1/4/5 Monday, April 22, 2024 7pm Magic Cavaliers 2 TSN3/5 Monday, April 22, 2024 7:30pm 76ers Knicks 2 TSN1/4 (TSN3/5 @ 21:30) Monday, April 22, 2024 10pm Lakers Nuggets 2 TSN1/4 Tuesday, April 23, 2024 7:30pm Suns Timberwolves 2 TSN1/4 Tuesday, April 23, 2024 8:30pm Pacers Bucks 2 TSN3/5 Tuesday, April 23, 2024 10pm Mavericks Clippers 2 TSN1/4 Wednesday, April 24, 2024 7pm TBD Celtics 2 TSN1/4 Wednesday, April 24, 2024 9:30pm TBD Thunder 2 TSN1/4 Thursday, April 25, 2024 7pm Cavaliers Magic 3 TSN3 Thursday, April 25, 2024 7:30pm Knicks 76ers 3 TSN5 (TSN3 JIP @ 21:30) Thursday, April 25, 2024 10pm Nuggets Lakers 3 TSN3/5 Friday, April 26, 2024 5:30pm Bucks Pacers 3 TSN4 Friday, April 26, 2024 8pm Clippers Mavericks 3 TSN4 (TSN5 @ 21:30) Friday, April 26, 2024 10:30pm Timberwolves Suns 3 TSN4/5 Saturday, April 27, 2024 1pm Cavaliers Magic 4 TSN4 Saturday, April 27, 2024 3:30pm Thunder TBD 3 TSN4 Saturday, April 27, 2024 6pm Celtics TBD 3 TSN4 Saturday, April 27, 2024 8:30pm Nuggets Lakers 4 TSN4 (TSN1 @ 21:00; TSN3 @ 21:30) Sunday, April 28, 2024 1pm Knicks 76ers 4 TSN4 Sunday, April 28, 2024 3:30pm Clippers Mavericks 4 TSN4 Sunday, April 28, 2024 7pm Bucks Pacers 4 TSN1/4/5 Sunday, April 28, 2024 9:30pm Timberwolves Suns 4 TSN1/4 Monday, April 29, 2024 TBD Celtics TBD 4 TSN Monday, April 29, 2024 TBD Thunder TBD 4 TSN Monday, April 29, 2024 TBD Lakers Nuggets 5* TSN Tuesday, April 30, 2024 TBD 76ers Knicks 5* TSN Tuesday, April 30, 2024 TBD Magic Cavaliers 5* TSN Tuesday, April 30, 2024 TBD Pacers Bucks 5* TSN Tuesday, April 30, 2024 TBD Suns Timberwolves 5* TSN Wednesday, May 01, 2024 TBD TBD Celtics 5* TSN Wednesday, May 01, 2024 TBD TBD Thunder 5* TSN Wednesday, May 01, 2024 TBD Mavericks Clippers 5* TSN Thursday, May 02, 2024 TBD Knicks 76ers 6* TSN Thursday, May 02, 2024 TBD Bucks Pacers 6* TSN Thursday, May 02, 2024 TBD Nuggets Lakers 6* TSN Thursday, May 02, 2024 TBD Timberwolves Suns 6* TSN Friday, May 03, 2024 TBD Celtics TBD 6* TSN Friday, May 03, 2024 TBD Cavaliers Magic 6* TSN Friday, May 03, 2024 TBD Thunder TBD 6* TSN Friday, May 03, 2024 TBD Clippers Mavericks 6* TSN Saturday, May 04, 2024 TBD 76ers Knicks 7* TSN Saturday, May 04, 2024 TBD Pacers Bucks 7* TSN Saturday, May 04, 2024 TBD Lakers Nuggets 7* TSN Saturday, May 04, 2024 TBD Suns Timberwolves 7* TSN Sunday, May 05, 2024 TBD TBD Celtics 7* TSN Sunday, May 05, 2024 TBD Magic Cavaliers 7* TSN Sunday, May 05, 2024 TBD TBD Thunder 7* TSN Sunday, May 05, 2024 TBD Mavericks Clippers 7* TSN

*If necessary

**Schedule subject to change