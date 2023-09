2023 NBA Cup game schedule

Here are the games for the 2023 NBA Cup.

Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

All times Eastern

Friday, Nov. 3

Nov. 3 | New York vs. Milwaukee | East B | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 3 | Dallas vs. Denver | West B | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 3 | Cleveland vs. Indiana | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Washington vs. Miami | East B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Brooklyn vs. Chicago | East C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Golden State vs. Oklahoma City | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Memphis vs. Portland | West A | 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10

Nov. 10 | Brooklyn vs. Boston | East C | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 10 | L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix | West A 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 10 | Philadelphia vs. Detroit | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Charlotte vs. Washington | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 | New Orleans vs. Houston | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Utah vs. Memphis | West A | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Minnesota vs. San Antonio | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | LA Clippers vs. Dallas | West B | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Oklahoma City vs. Sacramento | West C | 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Nov. 14 | San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City | West C | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 14 | LA Clippers vs. Denver | West B | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 14 | Miami vs. Charlotte | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Atlanta vs. Detroit | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Indiana vs. Philadelphia | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Orlando vs. Brooklyn | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Dallas vs. New Orleans | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Portland vs. Utah | West A | 9 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Minnesota vs. Golden State | West C | 10 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers | West B | 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Nov. 17 | Philadelphia vs. Atlanta | East A | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Sacramento vs. San Antonio | West C 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Phoenix vs. Utah | West A | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Milwaukee vs. Charlotte | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 | New York vs. Washington | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Detroit vs. Cleveland | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Boston vs. Toronto | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Orlando vs. Chicago | East C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Denver vs. New Orleans | West B | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | L.A. Lakers vs. Portland | West A | 10 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Houston vs. LA Clippers | West A | 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Nov. 21 | Cleveland vs. Philadelphia | East A | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 21 | Utah vs. L.A. Lakers | West B | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 21 | Toronto vs. Orlando | East C | 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 | Indiana vs. Atlanta | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 | Portland vs. Phoenix | West A | 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

Nov. 24 | Boston vs. Orlando | East C | 2:30 p.m. | NBA TV

Nov. 24 | Phoenix vs. Memphis | West A | 5 p.m. | NBA TV

Nov. 24 | Miami vs. New York | East B | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 24 | San Antonio vs. Golden State | West C | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 24 | Chicago vs. Toronto | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Detroit vs. Indiana | East A | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Denver vs. Houston | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Washington vs. Milwaukee | East B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Sacramento vs. Minnesota | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | New Orleans vs. LA Clippers | West A | 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Nov. 28 | Milwaukee vs. Miami | East B | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 28 | Golden State vs. Sacramento | West C | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 28 | Chicago vs. Boston | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Toronto vs. Brooklyn | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Atlanta vs. Cleveland | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Charlotte vs. New York | East B | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota | West C | 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Houston vs. Dallas | West B | 8:30 p.m.