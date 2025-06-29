PHOENIX -- — A'ja Wilson made the go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left and finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists as the Las Vegas Aces beat Phoenix 84-81 on Sunday, ending the Mercury's six-game winning streak.

Wilson made a difficult layup on a feed from Chelsea Gray to make it 83-81 after Jackie Young snared an offensive rebound for the Aces. Aaliyah Nye made a free throw with 7.1 seconds left before the Mercury failed to get a good look on a third straight possession in the final minute.

Nye, a rookie, had career bests of five 3-pointers and 16 points for the Aces (8-8). Young added 15 points and Jewell Loyd had 10. Wilson tied Lisa Leslie for the most 25-point, 15 rebound games in WNBA history at 13.

Alyssa Thomas led Phoenix (12-5) with 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Kahleah Copper added 15 points, Sami Whitcomb had 14 and Satou Sabally 10. Whitcomb had four 3s, giving her at least four in five straight games, tying a WNBA record.

There were 10 ties and 17 lead changes in the game, which was tied at 40 at halftime.

Wilson had 10 points in the third quarter, which concluded with the Aces leading 59-50.

Phoenix scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter and surged to a 67-62 lead. Vegas went back ahead on Loyd's 3-pointer with 3:14 to play and the lead changed hands five times after that.

------

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball