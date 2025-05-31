LAS VEGAS -- — A'ja Wilson had 35 points and 13 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces bounced back from a 20-point loss five days earlier to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-81 on Friday night.

This was the highest-scoring game for Wilson, who also had six assists, since her 41-point performance Sept. 1 at Phoenix. Jackie Young added 26 points for the Aces (3-2) and Chelsea Gray had 15.

Kelsey Plum led the Sparks (2-5) with 17 points, Odyssey Sims scored 15 points and former Dearica Hamby had 14. Plum and coach Lynne Roberts were hit with technical fouls for arguing with officials on separate occasions.

The Aces, expected to be WNBA title contenders, entered this game off a slow start to the season that included a 102-82 loss at Seattle on Sunday.

Las Vegas went on a 23-2 run before the Sparks closed the first quarter with a 15-5 spurt of their own to draw to within 28-21. But the Aces add 15-3 run in the second period to go up 54-36, and the outcome was not seriously in doubt after that.

Los Angeles made a late push, getting as close as eight points with 4:07 left.

This was Plum's first game in Las Vegas since she was part of the three-team trade in January in which the Aces acquired Loyd from Seattle.

The Sparks were without Rickea Jackson, who did not play because of personal reasons. Jackson averages 7.0 points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and Hall of Famer Tina Thompson sat courtside.

------

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball