ARLINGTON, Texas — A’ja Wilson scored a season-high 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces held off a late rally to beat the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Wilson, who had 34 points and 16 rebounds in a 104-102 win over Golden State on Saturday, finished 15 of 25 from the field to reach 30-plus points for the fourth time this season. Her 37 points tied for most points in a WNBA game this season.

Las Vegas created separation in the third quarter by going on an 18-2 run to build a 70-48 lead. The Aces scored 12 straight points during the run as Dallas went scoreless for three-plus minutes.

The Wings rallied in the fourth, opening on a 9-1 run to get within 73-61 on a 3-pointer by Paige Bueckers. Dallas added a 3-pointer on three straight possessions to cut its deficit to 86-82 with 1:04 left.

Bueckers made a baseline jumper with 26.5 seconds left to pull within 86-84, but Wilson was fouled while making a layup at the other end for a four-point lead. The Wings missed two 3-pointers and the Aces made their free throws.

Jewell Loyd added 14 points and Aaliyah Nye had 13 for Las Vegas (11-11). Jackie Young injured her right hip early in the fourth and did not return.

Bueckers scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth and rookie JJ Quinerly added 17 for Dallas (6-17). Luisa Geiselsoder scored a career-high 14 points — all in the first half. Arike Ogunbowale was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

