MINNEAPOLIS -- — Alanna Smith scored 25 points, Courtney Williams had 14 and the Minnesota Lynx held off the Washington Mystics 80-76 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 at home this season.

Smith and Washington rookie Sonia Citron each scored eight straight points for their teams down the stretch. Citron's three-point play with 2:44 left pulled the Mystics within 71-70, but Smith answered at the other end with her fourth 3-pointer.

Citron sank a 3-pointer from the wing with 59 seconds remaining to tie it at 76-all. Williams answered with a baseline jumper to give Minnesota a two-point lead.

Washington guard Sug Sutton was fouled with 36 seconds left but the call was overturned following a review. The Mystics won the jump ball, but Citron turned it over in the lane.

Kayla McBride sealed it with two free throws.

DiJonai Carrington, in her home debut for the Lynx after being traded from Dallas, added 12 points for Minnesota (26-5). McBride scored 11. Napheesa Collier (right ankle) did not play.

Citron finished with 26 points and four 3-pointers for Washington (13-17). Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin each scored 12 points.

Bridget Carleton made a jumper from the free throw line just before the halftime buzzer to give Minnesota a 38-35 lead. The Lynx were just 2 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half. The Mystics were hurt by 13 turnovers in the half.

