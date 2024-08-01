Gordon Hayward has called time on his NBA career.

The 34-year-old forward announced his retirement on Thursday after 14 seasons.

The Butler product appeared in a combined 51 games last season between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

I want to thank God for giving me the grace and privilege to play this game and allowing me to bring my best each and every day," Hayward wrote. "To all my coaches, teammates, trainers, doctors, friends, and family - there are too many people to name in this short post, but you supported me through countless years and cities, helping me exceed my own expectations."

A native of Brownsburg, IN, Hayward was originally taken with the ninth overall selection of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. After seven seasons in Salt Lake City, Hayward joined the Boston Celtics as a free agent in 2017 before a sign-and-trade with the Hornets in 2020. Hayward was dealt at last February's deadline to the Thunder.

An All-Star in 2017, Hayward finishes his career averaging 15.2 points on .455 shooting, 4.4 boards and 3.7 assists over 30.7 minutes a night in 832 games.