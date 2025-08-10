PHOENIX -- — Allisha Gray scored 17 points and the Atlanta Dream won their fifth straight, 74-66 over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Brionna Jones scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Naz Hillmon had 13 points and 13 boards for the Dream (20-11) , while Jordin Canada had a team-leading 13 points when she left due to injury.

Before the end of the third quarter, the left-handed Canada drove the left side of the lane, missed the sweeping underhanded layup attempt and appeared to land awkwardly before hobbling off the court. Unable to stand on her own, she was carried to the locker room by two team staff members.

Alyssa Thomas scored 21 points for Phoenix (19-12) and reserve DeWanna Bonner had 16.

Jones' layup with 5:25 before halftime gave Atlanta a 36-19 lead before Phoenix rallied. The Mercury outscored Atlanta 15-3 and reduced their deficit to 39-34 at halftime.

Bonner made two free throws with 3:35 left in the third to give Phoenix a 48-46 lead. Jones made two foul shots to tie it, Canada followed with a 3-pointer and Phoenix never trailed again.

The loss ended Phoenix's three-game winning streak.

