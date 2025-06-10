ATLANTA (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 23 points, Brionna Jones added a season-high 21 and the Atlanta Dream beat Indiana 77-58 on Tuesday night as the Fever again played without Caitlin Clark.

Gray contributed a steal and a blocked shot in an 11-0 run in the third quarter that gave the Dream a 47-37 lead. Gray’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 54-42 late in the quarter. Atlanta outscored Indiana 23-9 in the decisive period.

Natasha Howard had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Fever.

Indiana coach Stephanie White announced on Monday that Clark would miss her fifth consecutive game with a left quadriceps strain.

LIBERTY 85, SKY 66

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and seven assists, Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and New York beat Chicago to become the ninth team in WNBA history to start a season 9-0.

New York, off to its best start in franchise history, scored the first 12 points of the game and cruised from there.

Kennedy Burke made a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner off a nice no-look pass by Ionescu with 1.4 seconds left in the first half to take a 52-32 lead. Ionescu had 14 points in the first half and Stewart added 13.

The Liberty ended the third quarter on an 11-0 run and scored the opening six points of the fourth for a 76-42 advantage.

Chicago had 22 turnovers and 28 field goals.