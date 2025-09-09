RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Alperen Sengun's triple-double helped unbeaten Turkey to a 91-77 win over Poland and a place in the EuroBasket semifinals on Tuesday.

The Houston Rockets forward had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in an entertaining performance that bolsters his case as a contender for tournament MVP.

With his mother in the crowd, Sengun made a one-handed pass the length of the court to Sehmus Hazer, who dunked and gave Sengun a thumbs up late in the second quarter.

Sengun found Hazer again with a spinning no-look pass in the lane in the third quarter and then treated himself to a one-handed reverse dunk with the game in hand.

Turkey will face either three-time champion Lithuania or two-time champion Greece in Friday's semifinals. Greece played Lithuania later Tuesday.

Lithuania last won the tournament in 2003 and Greece in 2005.

Poland starts well but fades

Turkey pulled away to lead 46-32 at halftime after Poland’s physicality on defense and its bench presented early problems.

Poland moved within eight points with three minutes left, but Hazer sank a 3-pointer to keep Turkey in control.

Mateusz Ponitka and Jordan Loyd both scored 19 points to lead Poland.

Wednesday's quarterfinal matchups

Finland faces Georgia, while World Cup winner Germany plays Slovenia on Wednesday.

It is a first EuroBasket quarterfinal for Georgia, which knocked out Olympic silver medalist France in the round of 16 and beat defending champion Spain in the group stage.

Finland knocked out Nikola Jokic’s Serbia and boasts Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. The Finns also have highly-rated 18-year-old forward Miikka Muurinen.

Germany and Slovenia have won the title once: Germany as host in 1993 and the Slovenians in 2017.

Coming off a 42-point game against Italy in the round of 16, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić is looking for fifth game of the tournament with at least 30 points scored.

Dončić and Sengun have one triple-double each and they could yet face off for the gold medal in Sunday's final. ___

