PHOENIX -- — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first WNBA player with three straight triple-doubles, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 95-60 on Thursday night for their third consecutive victory.

Thomas secured her 19th career triple-double with 3:47 left on a pass to the corner for DeWanna Bonner's 3-pointer. Thomas has 41 points, 33 rebounds and 32 assists in her last three games.

Bonner finished with a season-high 23 points. Satou Sabally had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kahleah Copper scored 11 for Phoenix (19-11).

Sophie Cunningham scored 18 points and shot 5 of 8 on 3-pointers for Indiana (17-14). Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points. Caitlin Clark (right groin) missed her ninth straight game.

Phoenix had its lead trimmed to 53-44 early in the third quarter after Cunningham made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. But the Mercury answered with a 14-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Sami Whitcomb, for a 23-point lead with 2:39 left in the third.

Indiana went four-plus minutes without scoring in the third and finished the quarter with just 11 points.

The season series is tied 1-all, with the final regular-season meeting on Sept. 2 in Phoenix.

------

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/wnba