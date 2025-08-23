PHOENIX -- — Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high-tying 16 assists for her 17th career triple-double, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Golden State Valkyries 81-72 on Friday night.

Thomas secured her sixth triple-double of the season on a rebound with 8:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, and she assisted on Monique Akoa Makani’s 3-pointer at the other end for a 71-56 lead. Thomas tied her 2023 record for the most triple-doubles by a WNBA player during a single season.

Akoa Makani had a team-high 18 points with four 3-pointers for Phoenix (22-14). DeWanna Bonner also made four of the Mercury's 14 3s and scored 14 points. The Mercury were coming off an 83-61 loss at Las Vegas on Thursday — its lowest scoring game of the season.

Janelle Salaun led Golden State (18-18) with 15 points and Veronica Burton had 11 points and eight assists. Tiffany Hayes had a violent collision with Kahleah Copper with 7:17 left in the third quarter and did not return.

Salaun scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the first half, but the rest of her Golden State teammates combined to go 6 for 26 to trail 41-31.

Thomas made a shot in the lane to cap a 9-1 run for a 64-50 lead with 1:33 left in the third. Thomas found Bonner alone in the corner for a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the frame for a 67-54 advantage.