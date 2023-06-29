Andre Drummond will remain with the Chicago Bulls.

Sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the veteran big man has exercised his $3.36 million option to remain with the team.

Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

Drummond, 29, will embark on his 12th season this fall. He appeared in 67 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 6.0 points on .606 shooting and 6.6 rebounds over 12.7 minutes a night.

A two-time All-Star, the Connecticut product has appeared in 785 career games with the Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

For his career, he's averaged 13.2 PPG and 12.7 RPG over 28.2 minutes a night.

Internationally, Drummond has represented the United States on a number of occasions and the Mount Vernon, NY native won a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.