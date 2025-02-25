SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 28 points and out six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 114-112 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Jerami Grant scored 20 points, Avdija added 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Scoot Henderson finished with 17 points and six assists as Portland snapped a three-game road losing streak on the first game of a seven-game trip.

Brice Sensabaugh led Utah with 23 points. Keyonte George added 21 points and Kyle Filipowski had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Utah lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Henderson had a pair of baskets and assisted on two others on four straight possessions to help Portland to a 99-92 lead with 7:19 left.

The Jazz closed within 113-112 with 3.6 seconds left after George hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Grant converted 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to two points before George missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Utah led 48-43 in the second quarter before Portland went closed out the half on an 18-3 run for a 61-51 lead at the break. Simons fueled the run with five baskets and an assist.

Isaiah Collier hit a running halfcourt heave that beat the buzzer at the end of the second quarter and ended a six-minute scoring drought for the Jazz.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland capitalized on Utah’s mistakes, scoring 23 points on 15 turnovers.

Jazz: Utah made 18 3-pointers and shot 41% from the perimeter, yet struggled to finish at the rim.

Key moment

George hit back-to-back 3s in a span of eight seconds, but failed to knock down a third from 3-point range at the buzzer.

Key stat

Avdija and Donovan Clingan combined for 26 rebounds.

Up next

Both teams are in action on Wednesday. Portland is at Washington, while Utah hosts Sacramento.

