LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in a brilliant fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Toronto Raptors 132-131 on Tuesday night to win back-to-back games for the first time in a month.

LeBron James had 22 points and 12 assists for the Lakers, who went 3-10 immediately after winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament in December. The Lakers held off the Clippers on Sunday before outlasting the Raptors to get back to .500 (19-19).

Davis grabbed 11 rebounds, went 13 for 17 from the field and 13 of 14 on free throws while carrying the Lakers down the stretch against the Raptors, who were missing injured starting center Jakob Poeltl. Davis completed his masterful performance by scoring 10 points in the final 1:01, including eight free throws without a miss, and making a key block on Scottie Barnes.

Barnes scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam had 25 for the Raptors, who lost for only the second time in five games since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley from New York for OG Anunoby. Barrett scored 23 points, and Quickley had 21 with four 3-pointers for the Raptors, who lost to the Lakers on the road for just the second time in their last nine trips.

Quickley fouled out when he elbowed Cam Reddish in the face for a flagrant foul with 3:52 to play. Gary Trent Jr. put the Raptors ahead 121-120 on a 3-pointer with 1:08 left, but Davis replied with a quick layup before blocking Barnes’ shot on the other end and adding two free throws moments later.

Barrett was called for an offensive foul that wiped out a tying 3-pointer by Barnes with 24.8 seconds to play. Davis and Austin Reaves eventually combined to hit 10 straight free throws in the final 34 seconds as Los Angeles held on despite 3-pointers by Toronto's Dennis Schröder and Trent in the final four seconds.

Toronto played without Poeltl, sidelined indefinitely after spraining his left ankle in a win at Golden State last Sunday. The University of Utah product is averaging 10.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while leading the NBA in shooting percentage (68.5).

Schröder had 10 points and six assists against the team with which he spent two of the previous three seasons. Schröder accidentally banked in a 3-pointer with four seconds to play, but Davis hit two more free throws before Trent's 3 at the buzzer.

Davis scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting in an impressive first quarter. Toronto used more zone defense after that, frustrating Davis more frequently and keeping the game close throughout.

Rui Hachimura missed his fourth straight game with a calf injury, but Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the forward's condition is improving.

Toronto's Otto Porter Jr. also missed his fifth straight game with a sprained right knee.

