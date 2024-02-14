PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 41 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Portland 121-109 on Tuesday night, handing the Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns, who had foul trouble early, finished with 13 points for the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves.

Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Blazers, who host Minnesota again on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves built a 14-point first-half lead, but the Blazers whittled away at it, coming within 62-60 in the third quarter before Edwards' 3-pointer capped a 10-2 run that stretched Minnesota's lead to 72-62.

Jerami Grant's 3-pointer tied it at 73 but Portland couldn't get in front and Minnesota led 84-83 going into the final period.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 3-pointer, his fourth of the quarter, stretched the Timberwolves' lead to 102-90 with 6:42 to go. Minnesota led by as many as 20 points. Alexander-Walker finished with 18 points off the bench.

Edwards was questionable going into the game because of right knee soreness. The Timberwolves were playing the second of a back-to-back after a 121-100 victory at the Clippers on Monday night.

The Blazers, who are rebuilding following the offseason departure of Damian Lillard, have struggled with minor injuries. Starting guard Anfernee Simons returned against the Timberwolves after missing a game with a left ankle sprain.

Rookie Scoot Henderson also was available after missing two games with a left foot injury. Duop Reath was back after a two-game absence with right knee tendinitis. But Malcolm Brogdon remained sidelined by right elbow tendinitis.

Edwards had 18 points in the first quarter alone as Minnesota built a 37-25 lead. Towns picked up his third foul with 1:43 left in the quarter and went to the bench. It was Edwards’ 20th game this season with at least 30 points.

Simons' 3-pointer closed the gap to 46-40 midway through the second quarter but Minnesota held a 59-51 lead at the half.

The Trail Blazers host the Timberwolves again on Thursday night, wrapping up a five-game Minnesota road trip.

