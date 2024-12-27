HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards made a step-back 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to cap a furious rally and lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 113-112 win over the Houston Rockets Friday night.

The Rockets were up by by 12 with about three minutes left before a 10-0 run by the Timberwolves, highlighted by a 3-point play by Edwards, cut the lead to 110-108 with 90 seconds to go.

Alperen Sengun made 1 of 2 free throws after that, but Julius Randle's dunk on the other end got Minnesota within 1. Sengun was fouled a second time and again made just 1 of 2 free throws to leave Houston up 112-110.

Edwards then sunk the 3-pointer to give Minnesota its first lead since midway through the third quarter.

The Rockets had a chance for the win, but Fred VanVleet's 3-point attempt was off.

Randle had 27 points and Edwards added 24 as the Timberwolves won their second straight after losing three in a row.

Sengun had a season-high 38 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Rockets, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Edwards had scored just one point in the second half before his late-game heroics secured the win.

Rockets: Houston could have used Dillon Brooks for his defense down the stretch Friday night. He missed his third straight game with a sore right ankle.

Key moment

The 3-pointer by Edwards.

Key stat

The Timberwolves got the win despite being outscored 66-40 in the paint.

Up next

Houston hosts Miami and Minnesota hosts San Antonio Sunday night.

