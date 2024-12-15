SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 106-92 on Sunday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 points off the bench for Minnesota, which has won two straight and five of seven.

Victor Wembanyama had 20 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio. Jeremy Sochan added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Harrison Barnes scored 17 points.

San Antonio opened the second half on a 20-9 run to trim Minnesota’s lead to 61-57. The Timberwolves responded by outscoring the Spurs 30-22 in the final quarter.

San Antonio was unable to muster another comeback after rallying from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Portland on Friday.

Minnesota forced 10 turnovers and had 13 second-chance points to build a 16-point lead in the first half.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham scored his first points against San Antonio after being traded to Minnesota. The Spurs selected Dillingham, who scored three points, with the eighth pick in the NBA Draft and traded him to the Timberwolves for a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 protected pick swap. Dillingham was scoreless against San Antonio on Nov. 2.

Spurs: Sochan started his second straight game after returning from injury. Sochan missed 13 games after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left thumb and returned on Dec. 1, but he came off the bench.

Key moment

Minnesota went on a 10-2 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to regain control of the game after San Antonio had pared its lead to four points midway through the third quarter.

Key stat

San Antonio was 11 for 45 (24.4%) on 3-pointers after entering the game shooting 35% from the perimeter.

Up next

The Timberwolves host the Knicks and the Spurs host Atlanta on Thursday.

