Atkins scores 26, Nurse has 11 as Sky beat the Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, Angel Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 94-83 on Saturday night for the second time in three days.

Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers did not play after being placed in the WNBA’s concussion protocol. The Wings said Friday that Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft out of UConn, was in concussion protocol after their 97-92 loss at Chicago on Thursday night.

Courtney Vandersloot had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (2-4). Kia Nurse added 11 points.

NaLyssa Smith led Dallas (1-6) with 20 points. DiJonai Carrington scored 16 and Arike Ogunbowale added 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Atkins scored 14 points in the first half to help Chicago build a 46-43 lead. The Sky shot just 39% from the field, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range, but hit 10 of 11 free throws. Smith led the Wings with 13 points.

The teams combined to go 51 of 65 at the free-throw line, with Chicago making 26. The Sky also made eight 3-pointers compared to just four for Dallas.

Dallas lost for the 25th straight time in games scoring 84 points or fewer.

Up next

Chicago has a week off before hosting the Indiana Fever on June 7. Dallas plays at Seattle on Tuesday for their second matchup of the season.