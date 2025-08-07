CHICAGO -- — Allisha Gray scored 25 points, Jordin Canada had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Atlanta Dream controlled the second half and beat the Chicago Sky 86-65 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Atlanta trailed 34-28 at halftime before scoring the first 10 points of the third quarter to take its first lead of the game. The Dream outscored the Sky 32-18 in the third to take a 60-52 lead.

Jordin Canada gave Atlanta the first double-digit lead of the game at 74-63 with 5:47 left in the fourth.

Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points and Nia Coffey scored 10 off the bench for Atlanta (19-11). Naz Hillmon grabbed 11 rebounds to become the second Dream player this season to record back-to-back games with 10-plus boards. Gray and Paopao each made three of the Dream’s nine 3-pointers.

Rachel Banham led Chicago (8-22) with 18 points. Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Angel Reese (back) did not play for the seventh time in the last nine games.

Brittney Griner (neck) and Rhyne Howard (left knee) did not play for Atlanta.

Another sex toy was thrown onto the court with 5.9 seconds remaining in the game.

