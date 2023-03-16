The Atlanta Hawks have locked up Bogdan Bogdanovic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team has signed the 30-year-old sharpshooter to a four-year, $68 million extension.

Bogdanovic declines the $18M player option on his 2023-2024 contract and his new deal kicks in next season, sources tell ESPN. Bogdanovic, 30, is averaging 14 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for the Hawks this season. https://t.co/wodWFNNswB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

The Belgrade native is in his third season with the team. In 43 games this season, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.1 points on .437 shooting (.401 from three), 3.2 boards and 2.9 assists over 28.5 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the 27th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, Bogdanovic spent the first five seasons of his career in Europe, first with his hometown Partizan before moving to Turkey in 2014 to play for Fenerbahce. With Fenerbahce, Bogdanovic won two Turkish league titles, as well as the 2017 EuroLeague championship.

Coming to North America in 2017, Bogdanovic spent the first three seasons of his career with the Sacramento Kings.

Bogdanovic was set to enter a player-option year on a four-year, $72 million deal. Wojnarowski notes the new deal automatically declines the option and will begin with the 2023-2024 season.