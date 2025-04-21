Landry Fields' time with the Atlanta Hawks is over.

The team fired their general manager on Monday and promoted assistant GM and Edmonton native Onsi Saleh to replace Fields.

Saleh worked various roles with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Hawks on May 2, 2024, including vice president, basketball strategy and team counsel in his final season with the team and director of basketball strategy and team counsel the year before. He also spent time in the San Antonio Spurs organization.

“Every offseason we evaluate how we operate and ways we can improve our organization," owner Tony Ressler said in a release.

"As we enter this pivotal offseason, we have several complex decisions ahead of us, and we are committed to providing the human and financial resources needed to ensure that we navigate these decisions with a high level of precision and foresight. Adding an accomplished, senior-level leader to provide strategic direction and structure as well as partnering with Onsi and our talented front office is a top priority.”

“I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor,” Ressler said.

The Hawks finished eighth in the Eastern Conference at 40-42, but failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Orlando Magic in the 7 vs. 8 Play-In Game, 120-95, and then falling to the Miami Heat, 123-114 in overtime, in the Play-In for the final spot.

Fields, 36, joined the organization in 2019 and was promoted to general manager in 2022.

Perhaps Fields' most significant trade of his tenure was the move of De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and three second-round picks this past February.

A native of Long Beach, CA, Fields appeared in 255 games as a player over five seasons from 2011 to 2015 with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.