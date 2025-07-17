The Atlanta Hawks and Canadian guard Caleb Houstan have agreed to a one-year deal, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Mississauga, Ont., native spent his first three NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic after being selected in the second round in 2022.

Houston, 22, saw his playing time decrease slightly in each of his previous two seasons, going from 15.9 minutes per game as a rookie to 13.8 in 2023-24 and 13.6 last season.

He averaged 4.1 points on .421 shooting from the field and .400 from the three-point line in 58 games last season.

A product of the University of Michigan, Houstan averages 4.1 points, 0.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 168 games over three NBA seasons.