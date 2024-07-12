ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields took another step in reshaping the team's roster by signing wing Vit Krejci to a $10.2 million, four-year contract.

The deal with Krejci, who started in 14 of his 22 games with Atlanta on a two-way contract last season, was announced by the Hawks on Friday.

The 6-foot-8 Krejci averaged 6.1 points in his third NBA season and showed promise when he made all of his six 3-point attempts while scoring 18 points in Atlanta's 113-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on April 1. Krejci tied the franchise record for most 3-pointers made without a miss in a game.

Krejci, 24, will join No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zaccharie Risacher among the team's options on the wing as the Hawks rework their roster after trading high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for four veterans and two first-round draft picks.

Fields said Wednesday trading Murray was difficult and he faces more tough decisions with other veteran players. The deal left the Hawks with an overstocked roster and the possibility that more veterans could be traded.

Fields said he traded Murray after concluding there is a need to “reshape some things.” The Hawks have not won a playoff series since advancing to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals and they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference at 36-46 this season.

Krejci, from the Czech Republic, appears to be set for a more prominent role with the new contract.

