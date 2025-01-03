Barrett's return could make Raptors' lineup whole for first time since last March

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have yet to play their projected starting lineup this season, and it appears that trend will continue in tonight's game against the visiting Orlando Magic.

The Raptors downgraded swingman RJ Barrett's status to doubtful hours before tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., missed Toronto's last two games with an undisclosed illness.

With the recent return of point guard Immanuel Quickley from a lengthy absence due to an elbow injury, the Raptors are close to starting their optimal lineup of Barrett, Quickley, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick for the first time this season.

That quintet hasn't played together since March 2, when Barnes, Toronto's only all-star last season, broke a bone in his hand.

Quickley played in only his fourth game of the season when the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-113 on Wednesday to snap an 11-game losing skid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.