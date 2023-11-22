NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least another week with a pinched nerve in his lower back, while Cam Thomas is improving from an ankle injury that has forced the Brooklyn Nets' leading scorer to miss the last five games.

The Nets said Wednesday that Simmons has improved after treatment and has begun light individual court work. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft has missed the last six games after experiencing back problems for the third time in the three seasons since he came to Brooklyn.

Simmons didn't play after the All-Star break last season before being shut down because of a nerve impingement in his lower back. Another impingement, this time on the other side of his back, was discovered during an MRI last week after Simmons was feeling discomfort following a bruised left hip.

The Nets said his status will be updated again in seven to 10 days.

Thomas was averaging 26.9 points before spraining his left ankle on Nov. 8. The Nets said he has been cleared for increased on-court activity and is expected to rejoin team workouts next week as he moves closer to his return.

Also, guard Dennis Smith Jr. had an MRI exam that confirmed a lower back sprain. He will be listed as day to day.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba