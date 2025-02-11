INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ben Simmons opened a new chapter with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, practicing with the team for the first time after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets last weekend.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft is expected to make his debut either Wednesday at home against Memphis or Thursday at Utah. He hasn't played since Feb. 1.

“I feel great, ready to go,” Simmons said. “I just want to play basketball at a high level and I feel like that’s going to happen here.”

He left the Nets, who own a 19-34 record and are 12th in the East, for the Clippers, who are 29-23 and sixth in the West.

“It’s easier when teams are transparent and understand who you are and what you need and how the team can help and how I can help them,” Simmons said. “I feel comfortable. I know most of the guys on the team.”

The 28-year-old Simmons joins a veteran squad led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell.

“Defensively, it’s a lot different when you’re on the court with a lot of vets. It will be unique having a lot of guys like that on the court,” Simmons said. “It’s not going to take too long to get a feel for each other on the floor.”

One of his new teammates is fellow Australian Patty Mills, who recently joined the Clippers.

“I’ve known Patty since I was young,” said Simmons, who was born in Melbourne. “Having a familiar face like that around helps but the guys have been great. Everyone has been very welcoming.”

Simmons went to the Nets from Philadelphia in a deal for Harden at the 2022 trade deadline. But the three-time All-Star was never able to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court that season after hurting his back trying to get into shape after sitting out the first half of that season.

The injury problems, mostly due to lower back nerve damage, continued to limit Simmons. He made it through just half of the 2022-23 season, during which Durant and Irving were both traded, and played only 15 games last season.

Simmons played in 33 of the Nets’ 52 games this season, starting 24, and averaged 6.2 points and 6.9 assists.

He was waived by the Nets last Saturday, with the sides agreeing to a buyout of his contract. He is making $40 million this season and is set to be a free agent afterward.

Coach Tyronn Lue regards Simmons' arrival as a fresh start for the Clippers.

“It’s going to take a little time as far as rotations and how we play guys together but from a basketball standpoint, I'm kind of excited about it,” he said.

Defensively, Lue expects Simmons to guard the best opposing players.

“He's up for the challenge,” Lue said.

Simmons likes that the Clippers view him as a point guard first, although he's also played center at times.

“For me, that’s truly my position,” he said. “I see the floor, I want to get my guys easy buckets and control the pace. On the defensive end, I want to be a dog, I want to be able to get stops and put pressure on the ball.”

The Clippers made multiple moves at the trade deadline, acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic, Mills, Drew Eubanks and MarJon Beauchamp.

“I think everyone is just going to push each other and be better and expect greatness,” Simmons said. “That’s my expectation.”

