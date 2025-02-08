Following his departure from the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons intends to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Simmons, 28, has spent three seasons in Brooklyn since he was acquired in a deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. He has dealt with a variety of injuries in those years and has played more than 40 games just once with the Nets.

This season, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 25 minutes per game. At 6-foot-10, Simmons remains a versatile defender and a strong passer for his size, but his limitations as a shooter have made it difficult for him to thrive in certain lineups.

Simmons is a three-time All-Star.