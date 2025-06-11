Canadian Bennedict Mathurin provided a spark off the bench, scoring 14 points off the bench to lead the Indiana Pacers who lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 64-60 after the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Indiana's bench made the difference through the first two quarters, outscoring OKC's 30-11. The Pacers shot a blistering 56 per cent to head into half with the lead.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the half on 50 per cent shooting from the field. Montreal's Lu Dort drilled three 3-pointers in the first half.

The Thunder jumped out to a quick 15-6 lead just over four minutes into the contest. Chet Holmgren led the early barrage, knocking down all three of his field goal attempts and both his free throws for a quick eight points.

Oklahoma City led 32-24 after the first quarter.

Indiana took a 37-36 lead, their first of the game just over two minutes into the second quarter. The Pacers opened up a seven point lead, their largest of the game, with five minutes remaining in the half.

Aurora, Ont., native Andrew Nembhard had four points in the half but will head into the second half carrying three fouls.

Pascal Siakam played aggressively to begin the quarter and got out to a quick start for the Pacers, scoring the team’s first three buckets as they tried to weather the storm from the Thunder. Siakam had a relatively quiet Game 2, scoring 15 points in the 123-107 loss.

The series is tied 1-1 after a split in Oklahoma City. Game 4 is scheduled for Friday in Indiana