BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are a step closer to repeating as NBA champions. And they showed they have a path to getting there that doesn’t revolve around them just making a bunch of 3-pointers.

Boston’s 120-89 victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 on Tuesday night earned them a 4-1 series win and a second-round matchup with either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons. New York currently leads that series 3-2.

“Here in Boston, it’s about winning,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said. “It’s not about just getting out of the first round.”

The Celtics were solid throughout Tuesday’s win, outplaying a physical Magic team that showed why it was the best in the NBA defending against the 3-point shot that Boston thrives on. Boston was 0 for 6 from 3 in the first half before making 13 in the second half

They did it by creating opportunities via their defense and while adjusting to how Orlando employed different methods to limit them offensively. Those are two things coach Joe Mazzulla believes will be key for them moving forward.

“We’ve dealt with a variety of matchups and coverage puzzles, and we have to solve those, and so it’s the most important thing. Our guys did a great job of that,” Mazzulla said.

Tatum said adjusting their style of play is something they’re always capable of doing.

“We’re very talented. We can win a bunch of different ways,” he said.

But Boston didn’t make it out of the first round completely unscathed.

The Celtics’ health will be in the spotlight as they attempt to return to the Eastern Conference finals with Tatum and fellow starters Brown and Jrue Holiday all managing injuries.

Tatum missed Game 2 of the Magic series after suffering a bone bruise in his right wrist. The good news is he was productive over the final three games, scoring 36, 37 and 35 points. He also had his best shooting performance of the series in Game 5, going 10 for 16 from the field.

Brown missed the final three games of the regular season dealing with a right knee impingement. He began the playoffs still managing pain from the issue, but like Tatum mostly hasn’t let it hinder his impact. He had 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting in the closeout win.

Mazzulla said it’s how Brown’s played on the other end of the floor that stuck out against Orlando, though.

“His defense is back to where it was throughout the season,” Mazzulla said. “I think he’s been tremendous in all areas. ... He has the ability to take it to another level mentally and physically.”

Then there’s Holiday, whose status seems to be a lot more concerning after he missed the final three games of the series with a strained right hamstring.

“He’s day to day, just doing everything he can to come back, doing everything he can to put himself in position and be a little bit better the next day,” he said.

Boston filled in the gaps without Holiday against Orlando, starting Al Horford to give the Magic a double-big look alongside Kristaps Porzingis. NBA Sixth man of the year Payton Pritchard also stepped into Holiday’s usual role on the defensive end, while also picking up his scoring output.

“I felt like Payton all series, his ball pressure, his impact was noticeable,” Horford said.

Holiday will have a little more time to rest with their second-round series not starting until at least Sunday after the Pistons forced a Game 6 in that series.

Boston was 4-1 against New York and 3-1 against Detroit during the regular season. But it’s been a long time since the Celtics met either New York or Detroit in the postseason.

They haven’t played the Knicks since the 2013 playoffs, a 4-1 New York first-round victory that marked the end of the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce era.

The Celtics last played the Pistons in the playoffs in 2008, beating them in the Eastern Conference finals on the way to Boston capturing its 17th NBA title.

