The Boston Celtics announced a multi-year extension for head coach Joe Mazzulla on Friday.

Mazzulla, 37, led the team to an NBA championship in 2024 and is set to head into his fourth season as head coach.

A native of Johnston, RI, Mazzulla joined the Celtics organization in 2016 as an assistant coach with the G League's Maine Red Claws. After one season with the team, he departed to become head coach at Fairmont State. He would return to the organization as an assistant with the Celtics in 2019.

Days before the 2022-2023 season, Mazzulla was promoted to interim head coach upon the yearlong suspension of Ime Udoka for a violation of team policies. In February of 2023, the team removed the interim tag and named him permanent head coach.

In three seasons, Mazzulla owns a record of 182-64, winning the Atlantic Division title in each campaign.

As a player, Mazzulla was a guard and went to the Final Four in 2010 with West Virginia.