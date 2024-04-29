MIAMI (AP) — Boston center Kristaps Porzingis left the Celtics' playoff game in Miami on Monday night late in the first half with what the team said was right calf tightness.

The play happened with about 2:35 left in the second quarter. Porzingis took a dribble as he tried to move to his left, then pulled up — without any visible contact on that play — and immediately motioned to the Boston bench. He was subbed out eight seconds later and went directly to the Celtics' locker room, stopping along the way to pull the top of his jersey over his face.

A couple possessions earlier, Porzingis appeared to get his feet tangled with Miami guard Tyler Herro. Porzingis took a couple awkward steps — favoring his left leg, it seemed — after that incident, limping a bit but remained in the game. He also was knocked to the floor with 2:57 left in the half, on a play where Boston's Al Horford was called for an offensive foul while setting a screen.

The issue where Porzingis asked to come out happened on Boston's next offensive possession.

Horford started the second half in Porzingis' place.

Porzingis missed seven games earlier this season with what the Celtics called left calf injuries, and he wears tape over the back of his left leg as a precaution. Porzingis also missed time this season with a variety of other issues — inflammation and contusions in his right knee, right hamstring problems, a sprained left ankle and back soreness.

Porzingis did not return in the second half. He had seven points and three rebounds in 13 1/2 first-half minutes for the Celtics.

He averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in the regular season, appearing in 57 games. In the first three games of the Heat-Celtics series entering Monday, Porzingis averaged 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

