The Boston Celtics' busy start to the off-season continued Tuesday, with the team involved in a three-team trade that is sending centre Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Celtics are sending Porzingis and a second-round draft pick to the Hawks, while the Hawks are sending Terance Mann and the 22nd overall pick in this year's draft to the Brooklyn Nets, with the Nets sending Georges Niang and a second-round draft pick to Boston.

Charania also adds that the Celtics have fallen out of the salary cap's second apron following the trade.

This deal follows Boston's blockbuster with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, where they sent veteran two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a pair of draft picks.

The Celtics were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs this year after superstar forward Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

Porzingis, 29, averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 42 games this season, his second with the Celtics. He missed 40 games while dealing with a viral infection.

Over nine years in the NBA since being selected with the fourth overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porzingis has averaged 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 501 games.

Niang, 32, averaged 9.9 points per game in 79 games (three starts) split between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Hawks this season.

