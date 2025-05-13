The Boston Celtics' worst fears about Jayson Tatum's injury were confirmed.

The team announced Tuesday the 27-year-old forward underwent surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

No timetable was offered for his return.

The injury occurred in the team's 121-113 Game 5 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night. In the closing seconds of the defeat that has put the defending NBA champions in a 3-1 series hole, Tatum stepped backwards while in pursuit of a loose ball and immediately collapsed to the ground. He has helped off of the court and placed in a wheelchair in the tunnel.

"Obviously, you're always worried about someone's health, so the fact that he had to be carried off — like you said, he's the type of guy that gets right up. He didn't," head coach Joe Mazzulla said during his postgame availability. "We'll know tomorrow exactly what it is. It's tough to watch a guy like him get carried off like that."

A native of St. Louis, Tatum was in his eighth season out of Duke.

A six-time All-Star, Tatum has averaged 28.1 points on .423 shooting, 11.5 boards and 5.4 assists over 40.3 minutes in eight playoff games this spring.

The Celtics look to stave off elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston.