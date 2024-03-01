BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made five 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics overcame Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double to beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on Friday night and extend their season-best winning streak to 10 games.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and seven rebounds as the Celtics knocked down 21 3s in their second victory of the season over the Mavericks to improve to an NBA-best 47-12. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24 points as seven Celtics reached double figures.

It was Tatum’s 22nd game this season scoring at least 30 points.

Doncic had his 12th triple-double of the season with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving added 19 points, but shot just 9 of 23 from the field. The Mavericks couldn’t keep up with Boston’s shooting, shooting just 9 of 34 from 3-point range.

Mavericks guard Dante Exum, who has been dealing with a knee injury, saw his first action since Jan.26. He scored four points in 15 minutes.

Porzingis scored 10 of Celtics’ first 15 points and had four of their 10 3s in the opening 24 minutes to help them build as much as 12-point lead in the opening 24 minutes.

But Dallas trailed by just seven at halftime, paced by Doncic’s 23 points.

Tatum didn’t score until he hit two free throws with 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter. But Boston led 38-32 at the end of the opening quarter, connecting on seven 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Celtics: Host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

___

