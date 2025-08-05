Chris Boucher is staying in the Atlantic Division.

The Montreal-raised big man has signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent tells ESPN.

Boucher, 32, spent the past seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors, winning an NBA championship in 2019. He was the last remaining member of the Raptors' championship roster. Boucher also won a title in his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

The Oregon product appeared in 50 games for the Dinos last season, averaging 10.0 points on .492 shooting with 4.5 boards over 17.2 minutes a night. Boucher leaves the Raptors' as the franchise's all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks and games off the bench.

In 407 career games over eight season, Boucher has averaged 8.9 PPG on .488 shooting and 5.1 RPG over 17.7 MPG.