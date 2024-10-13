BOSTON — After splitting two pre-season games with the lowly Washington Wizards, the Toronto Raptors were schooled by the higher class Boston Celtics on Sunday at the TD Garden.

The Celtics jumped out to a 41-20 first-quarter lead, and increased it to 69-37 at halftime en route to a comfortable 115-111 victory over the visiting Raptors.

Drew Peterson led the Celtics with a game-high 23 points, while Lonnie Walker the Fourth chipped in with 20 and Payton Pritchard had 19 points and nine assists.

Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 18 points, while Jamal Shead and Jakob Poeltl each had 14 points. Poeltl chipped in with 13 rebounds.

The Celtics outrebounded the Raptors 50-45, and led in blocks 5-2, steals 7-6 and turnovers 13-11.

Boston was 18-for-53 from three-point range, while the Raptors went 10-for-25.

UP NEXT

Raptors host the Celtics on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.