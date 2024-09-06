Tristan Thompson is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Brampton, Ont. native is finalizing a one-year deal with the club.

The 33-year-old Texas product has played 10 of his 13 NBA seasons with the Cavs.

He appeared in 49 games in 2023-2024, averaging 3.3 points on .608 shooting, 3.6 boards and 1.0 assists over 11.2 minutes a night. He was suspended for 25 games in January for a doping violation.

Originally taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson has appeared in 779 games for the Cavs, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls. Thompson also suited up in the 2023 playoffs with the Los Angeles Lakers.

For his career, Thompson has averaged 8.7 PPG on .521 shooting with 8.1 RPG and 1.0 APG over 25.8 MPG.

Thompson was a member of the Cavs team that won the 2016 NBA Championship.