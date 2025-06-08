WASHINGTON -- — Brittney Sykes scored 28 points, making 14 of 15 free throws, and the Washington Mystics cruised to a 104-67 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Rookie starters Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, and Sug Sutton had 10 for the Mystics (4-6), who never trailed. Shakira Austin scored 14 and Aaliyah Edwards added 13 off the bench.

Washington shot 57% (36 of 63) with 24 assists and made 26 of 37 from the line for its first 100-point game since 2023. Connecticut was 39% (26 of 66) from the field and 8 of 9 on free throws.

The Mystics dominated the boards with a 42-22 rebounding advantage and outscored the Sun 56-24 in the paint.

Tina Charles had 17 points for the Sun (2-7) and Marina Mabrey and reserve Jacy Sheldon scored 15 points each

Haley Peters started for Connecticut, becoming at 32 the oldest player the to make her first career start since Mario Jones in 2010 when she was 34. She went undrafted out of Duke in 2014 and previously spent time with San Antonio, Washington and Atlanta.

The Mystics broke away from a 4-4 tie with 10-straight points, scored by five different players. Five players had at least seven points led by Sykes with nine as the lead stretched to 50-36 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Washington had an 11-2 run to make it 62-40 and the Mystics closed on 16-2 run.

Up next

Both teams have a week off before the Atlanta Dream visits Washington and the Chicago Sky play at Connecticut on Sunday.