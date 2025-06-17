CHICAGO -- — Brittney Sykes scored 32 points on 13-of-24 shooting and the Washington Mystics overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 79-72 on Tuesday night.

The Mystics trailed 44-32 at halftime before doubling up Chicago in the third quarter, 24-12, to tie it at 56-all entering the fourth.

Sykes converted a three-point play with 2:17 left for a 74-70 lead.

Sykes also grabbed a key offensive rebound with 37 seconds left, with Washington ahead 75-72. She brought it out past the 3-point arc to reset and then dribbled into the lane for a jumper that came up short, but Kiki Iriafen grabbed the offensive rebound and scored for a five-point lead.

Washington forward Shakira Austin blocked Kamilla Cardoso’s shot at the other end and Sonia Citron grabbed the defensive rebound and made two free throws to seal it.

Citron finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington (5-7).

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each had a double-double for Chicago (3-8). Cardoso had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Reese added 17 points, 10 boards and five assists. Ariel Atkins finished with 10 points.